Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 85,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 268,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OXLC opened at $5.19 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $5.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 20.73%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

