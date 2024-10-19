Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Wealth Partners increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 102,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

