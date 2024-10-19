Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,745,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in AAR by 31.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAR Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $61.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.06. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

AAR Company Profile



AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

