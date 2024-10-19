Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,034 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $506,485,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 19,462,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $737,609,000 after buying an additional 10,065,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in TC Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,124,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,534,000 after buying an additional 8,339,800 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter worth $112,618,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $111,587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Barclays upgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

TRP stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.22. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.39%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

