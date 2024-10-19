Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,800 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Covea Finance increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 530.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 12,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMKR. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

