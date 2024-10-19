Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 88,237 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 88,237 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth $437,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Mosaic by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Mosaic by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Mosaic by 30.4% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 47,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mosaic news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,821,628.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares in the company, valued at $938,687.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.11.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $24.11 and a 12-month high of $38.30.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

