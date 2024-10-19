Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 58,192 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 58,192 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 3,856.3% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.86. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.34 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $75.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHEL. Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

