Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $111,828,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,740 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth $10,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,360,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,869,000 after purchasing an additional 148,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 287.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 159,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $37.02 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 2.08.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

