Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVES. Gibson Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 759,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,045,000 after purchasing an additional 24,117 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 41,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $660,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $53.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

