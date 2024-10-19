Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 157 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $100.68 on Friday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $101.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

