Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% in the second quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.06.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $144.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $146.82.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

