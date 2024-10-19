iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 131.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 610,635 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after purchasing an additional 517,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $95.94 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

