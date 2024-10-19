iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDU. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 24,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $103.54 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $104.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.24.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

