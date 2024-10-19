Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $4,762,753.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,390.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $4,921,476.80.

On Friday, September 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $4,009,995.20.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04.

On Thursday, August 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.80.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $90.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $53.88 and a one year high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of -171.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $394.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 875,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,745,000 after purchasing an additional 149,866 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cloudflare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 886,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 19.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 192,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,935,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.72.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

