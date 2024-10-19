Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stake Lowered by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 117,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welltower by 88.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,072,000 after acquiring an additional 523,656 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,329,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,898 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

NYSE WELL opened at $132.24 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.80 and a twelve month high of $132.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 163.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

