eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,145 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in eBay by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 260,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,966,000 after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in eBay by 33.1% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.6 %

eBay stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on eBay

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.