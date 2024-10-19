Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 10,296 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 310.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after purchasing an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after buying an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in Cintas by 308.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 221,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,569,000 after buying an additional 167,123 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 166,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 125,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,646,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $166.75 to $199.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cintas from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.63.

Shares of CTAS opened at $214.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.85. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $123.65 and a twelve month high of $215.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

