Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 901.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 851.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 120,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 108,251 shares during the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% during the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 854.9% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after buying an additional 29,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $3,456,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 380,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AVGO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $179.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $837.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.83 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

