Good Life Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Good Life Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 236.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,553 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 598,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,953,000 after purchasing an additional 53,694 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $1,610,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 56,870 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Barclays lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $90.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

