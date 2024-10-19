Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Baird R W lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

