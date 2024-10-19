Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Sunoco by 26,345.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,351,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,258 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunoco by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 700,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,591,000 after purchasing an additional 447,072 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunoco by 82.3% in the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 571,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 258,103 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $10,494,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in Sunoco by 33.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 583,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,981,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sunoco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.25.

Shares of SUN opened at $52.09 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.8756 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

