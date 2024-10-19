Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

MSI stock opened at $475.20 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.73 and a fifty-two week high of $480.28. The company has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

