Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 2,597 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Wealthcare LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Wealthcare LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS opened at $99.37 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $98.89 and a twelve month high of $99.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

