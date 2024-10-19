Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 122,044 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB opened at $52.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $52.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.