Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 21 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total transaction of $5,145,810.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FICO. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $1,973.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,857.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,552.70. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $811.99 and a 12 month high of $2,103.70.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

