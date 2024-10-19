Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 69.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DJD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. MRA Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 237,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,905 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DJD opened at $53.25 on Friday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $53.30. The company has a market capitalization of $334.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $48.97.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

