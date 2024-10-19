Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,319 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $11.33.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

