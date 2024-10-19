iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Reduced by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $122.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

