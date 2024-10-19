Good Life Advisors LLC Has $794,000 Stock Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 73.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $272.92 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $281.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.85.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEV. Mizuho raised their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.73.

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

