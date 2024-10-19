Good Life Advisors LLC Acquires 721 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.