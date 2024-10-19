Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 296.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.92.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.97.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total transaction of $133,291.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,216,797.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,846.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,095,115 over the last 90 days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

