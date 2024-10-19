Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 793.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $62.12 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.