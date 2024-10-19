Good Life Advisors LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 16.5% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 151,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock opened at $85.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.12. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

