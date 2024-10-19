Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 17,132 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) by 104.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Global X SuperDividend ETF worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the second quarter worth $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 76,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,387,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 128.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SDIV opened at $22.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $23.78.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

