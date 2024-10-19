nVerses Capital LLC Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 127,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 90.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $353,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,039 shares in the company, valued at $213,176.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $509,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,888.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Guyer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $353,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,176.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,365,292. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on CORT shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $38.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $49.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

