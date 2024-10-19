Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 103.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $200,035.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Atmus Filtration Technologies news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.56 per share, with a total value of $260,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,539.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 5,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $200,035.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,882 shares in the company, valued at $679,964.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ATMU opened at $39.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $40.29.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.33 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 187.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATMU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

