Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,176 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,589 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $155.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $172.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

