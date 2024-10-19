Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stake Increased by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 285.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Insperity by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Insperity

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair lowered Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insperity Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:NSP opened at $87.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.25 and a 52 week high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

