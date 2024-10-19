Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 197 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KKR. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 202.6% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

KKR stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.58. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $140.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

