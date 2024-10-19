nVerses Capital LLC Purchases 8,100 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 279.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth $2,170,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 2,958.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 51,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Energy

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 765,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.03 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Liberty Energy Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

