Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) PT Raised to $15.00 at Bank of America

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s current price.

FOLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $14.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $244,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 70,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

