Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Stake Lessened by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGW. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 34,506.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 363,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,178,000 after buying an additional 362,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3,290.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 236,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,126,000 after acquiring an additional 229,397 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,220,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,597,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA CGW opened at $60.61 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.73.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.