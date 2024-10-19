Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 13,452 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,452 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1,356.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 63,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 59,293 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,015,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,414,000 after purchasing an additional 207,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 382,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,337,000.

XCEM stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

