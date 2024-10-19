Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 436 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 265.7% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.97 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

