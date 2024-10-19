Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Shares Acquired by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Celestica were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Celestica by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,566,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CLS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Celestica from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Celestica Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLS opened at $57.83 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

