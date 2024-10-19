Optimum Investment Advisors Has $47,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,244.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

AMLP opened at $47.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $41.06 and a one year high of $49.44.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

