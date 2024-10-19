Optimum Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 130,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:INDY opened at $54.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $43.60 and a one year high of $57.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.14.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

