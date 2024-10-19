Optimum Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.4% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Generac by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $176.14. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.43.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

