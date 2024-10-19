Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,911,000 after buying an additional 1,404,141 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,842,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,884,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,885,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,499,000 after buying an additional 479,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $177.79 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $178.18. The stock has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.89 and a 200 day moving average of $164.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

