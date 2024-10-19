MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 31,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 4.0 %

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

